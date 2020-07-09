Gaston County Mugshots July 8th July 9, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/18Gaston County Mug 7 8 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Diaubri Young Mickles Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard Exceed Speed Limit Greater Than 15 Or Exceed 80 MPh Fail To Heed Light Or Siren Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Eric Washington 2 Counts Of Felony Larceny Conspiracy Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Kevin Spence 5 Counts Of Financial Card Fraud Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Michael Smith Failure To Appear (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Daniel Pope Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Harley Ogle Possess Methamphetamine Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possess Simple SCH II Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 To 1.5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Lisa McDaniel Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Jefferey McClain Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Maribeth Marciniak 2 Counts Of Animal Cruelty Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Steven Lynn Assault To Inflict Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Derek Hughes Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Jason Gaddis Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Zahria Duncan Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Marcel Ducharme 2nd Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Shaniqua Degree Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18David Cagle Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Cody Baumgardner Larceny Anti Inventory Device Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July 8th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin