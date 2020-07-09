Drying Out, Heating Up into Weekend

We’ve been dodging showers and storms throughout much of the past couple of days in Metrolina, but a drier pattern returns in time for the weekend. The rainmaking system that swept through the Carolinas to our south could now develop into a tropical storm within the next day or so. While the worst of the impacts are already over here in the western Carolinas, we could see future Tropical Storm Fay get named within a few hundred miles of the coast by Friday. Expect a cloudy, but mainly dry day for your Thursday, becoming somewhat clearer later in the afternoon and evening. The sun comes back out in full force for Friday, although some strong storms could roll in during the evening into early Saturday morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 89°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: Some clearing. Mild. Low: 73°. Wind: Light

Friday: Mostly sunny. PM pop-up storms. High: 95°. Wind: Light.

Friday Night: Scattered storms. Low: 73°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Scattered storm early, becoming more isolated later. High: 93°. Wind: Light.