North Carolina Reports 83,793 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 1,499 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 2462 new cases of coronavirus and 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,093 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,176,058 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,499 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 45% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 79% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 135 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 81 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 25 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.