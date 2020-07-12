Gaston County Mugshots July 11th

1/20 Mugcov

2/20 Allen Black Resisting Officer

3/20 Anthony Langworthy Trespassing

4/20 Cleon Williams DWI Driving While License Revoked

5/20 Dustin Bolin Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

6/20 Jamie Bell Parole Warrant

7/20 Jennifer Ware Larceny Habitual Larceny

8/20 John Peeler Possession Of Heroin

9/20 Johnny Batcher Possession

10/20 Joshua Winstead Possession



11/20 Justin Cornwell Possession Of Stolen Property Possession Of Heroin

12/20 Melody Elliott Trespassing

13/20 Michael Conroy Trespassing

14/20 Michael Stillwell Possession Of Meth No Operators License

15/20 Nina Stewart Possession Of Meth Trespassing

16/20 Phillip Damdonuanthavong Failure To Appear

17/20 Robin Torres Possession Of Meth

18/20 Teresa Christenbury Possession

19/20 Tommy Ritch Domestic Violence

20/20 Travis Smarr Non Support Of Child









































