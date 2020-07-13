16-Year-Old Shot, Killed At South Charlotte Apartment Complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in south Charlotte early Monday morning. This is the fourth homicide investigation since Saturday night.

Officers responded to Southside Homes Apartment complex, on Griffith Street, around 1:55 a.m. in response to an Assault with Deadly Weapon call, police say. Upon arrival, officers learned from bystanders that a teenage victim had already been transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

This victim, identified as Vontairius Doster, was later pronounced dead by staff at the hospital, CMPD reports.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.