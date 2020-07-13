Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 12th July 13, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/43Meck County 7 12 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/43Billy Williams DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/43Phillip Viney Sell Or Deliver SCH II CS Show Caption Hide Caption 4/43Elvin Villanueva Reyes Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 5/43Brittany Sullivan Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Conspire Break And Enter Building Felony Or Larceny Contributing Deliquency Of Juvenile Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 6/43Amari Stowe Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 7/43Samuel Sherrill DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 8/43Nilson Santana Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 9/43Danilo Rosales Ruiz DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/43Jose Rosa Lobos DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/43Erick Rivera Assault By Pointing A Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 12/43Jadarius Potts Carrying Concealed Gun (Felony) Communicating Threats Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 13/43Diana Perez Martinez Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/43Demauree Patton Injury To Personal Property Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 15/43Mackenzie Olson Injury To Person Property Interfere Elect Monitor Device (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 16/43Mackenzie Olson Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 17/43Maureen Mingo Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 18/43Gabriel Marrero 2 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 19/43Jadontay Lee Conspire Break And Enter Building Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 20/43Kylvin Jones Misdemeanor Conspiracy Misdemeanor Larceny Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 21/43Devonte Johnson Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 22/43Gregory Howze Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 23/43Samuel Hernandez No Operators License Show Caption Hide Caption 24/43Courtney Hamilton Financial Card Fraud (Misdemeanor) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 25/43Leandre Graham Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 26/43Khensani Garris Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 27/43Israel Garcia Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 28/43Justin Dunbar Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 29/43Johann Dunbar Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 30/43Klannetta Dorsey Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/43Esteban Diaz Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 32/43Andres Deras Drive After Consuming Less Than 21 DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 33/43Brandon Cuthbertson Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/43Karl Courtwright Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 35/43Donnell Cochran Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 36/43Maria Choez DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 37/43Raven Carroll Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/43Wallace Canty Injury To Real Property Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 39/43Jahad Cabble Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 40/43Calvin Baldeagle 2 Counts On Assault With A Deadly Weapon Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 41/43Charles Audrey Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 42/43Derrick Anderson Breaking And Or Larceny (Felony) Conspire Breaking And Entering Building Felony Larceny Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 43/43Yiovany Agustin Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, July 12th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin