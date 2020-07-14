CMPD: 21-Year-Old Victim Identified In Northeast Charlotte Homicide Case Near UNCC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a 21-year-old man has died due to a fatal northeast Charlotte shooting that happened nearby UNCC Sunday evening.

Officers responded to an Assault with Deadly Weapon call on Margie Ann Drive, off of Old Concord Road, around 6:10 p.m. and upon arrival located the victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments, police reported.

According to CMPD, the victim was located inside of a vehicle which had struck a tree. MEDIC arrived and pronounced the victim, identified as Delvin Teah, dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.