CMPD Asking For Public’s Help Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 17-year-old girl, who has been missing since Sunday.

According to police, Jewel McKie left her residence on Simsbury Road, off of Fairview Road, in south Charlotte around 8:30 p.m. with her poodle Leo and has not returned. This is the last location she was seen.

She was wearing a burgundy shirt and dark pants at the time she was last seen. According to CMPD, she is also described as a black girl who is 5’2″ tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

This behavior is stated to be highly irregular for Jewel causing concern for her family.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Jewel McKie is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.