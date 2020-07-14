Gaston County Mugshots July 13th July 14, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/26Gaston County Mug 7 13 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26Jaheim Woods Possess SCH VI Possess Marijuana With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Maintain Substance In Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Taylor Wilhelm Misdemeanor Larceny Possess Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Leitha Whittington Misdemeanor Larceny No Seat Belt On Driver DWLR Not Impaired Rev Possess Simple SCH II Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Mark Whitsett Free Text Other Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Dustin Thomas Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Karon Stevenson Resist Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Cedric Shuford Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Jennifer Self Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26Justin Schiene Break Or Enter Larceny After Break Or Enter Conspire Break And Enter Building Felony Larceny Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Bryce Rickard Failure To Appear (Felony) Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26Lee Richardson Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Jennifer Reynolds Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26Joshua Pannell 2nd Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26Robert McDowell Non Support Child IV D Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26Ashlie McCall Possess Methamphetamine DWLR Not Impaired Rev Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess SCH VI Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26Kevin Mayes Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Stephen Mason Personal Property Injury Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Javean Lomick-Woods – Possess SCH VI – Possess Marijuana with Intent to Sell or Deliver – Possess Stolen Property – Carry Concealed Firearm – Maintain Vehicle or Dwelling or Place Contain Substance – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Jeffrey Gilbert DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Kelsie Eubanks Break Or Enter Larceny After Break Or Enter Conspire Break And Or Enter Building Felony Larceny Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Kevin Dunston Misdemeanor Larceny Possess Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Ashley Carringer Misdemeanor Larceny 2nd Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26Justin Bess Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26Sedrick Baskerville Obtain Property False Pretense Financial Card Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26Destiny Adams 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) 2 Counts Of Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, July 13th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin