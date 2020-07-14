NC to Reopen Schools with Limited Capacity; CMS Will Decide on Local Plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina students are heading back to the classroom.

Schools will reopen next month with limited capacity and everyone wearing face masks.

CMS has called an emergency meeting for Tuesday to talk about its reopening plan.

“I wish he had chosen all virtual. That would have been the safest option,” says CMS teacher Melissa Easley.

She is disappointed by Governor Cooper’s decision to reopen K-12 public schools.

Under the Governor’s plan, students will rotate between in-person and virtual learning.

Face coverings will be required for teachers, staff, and students in Kindergarten through 12th Grade.

And students will get their temperature checked before coming inside.

“We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning, and we’re doing a lot to reduce that risk but as pediatricians and other health experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school,” Cooper said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Each district will decide how to rotate students in and out.

CMS has planned for this hybrid scenario, saying most students in the district would spend one week in the classroom, followed by two weeks of virtual learning at home.

Seniors would attend in person only one day a week.

Governor Cooper is also giving districts the option to choose all-virtual learning, if they want.

“We have some of the highest numbers in the state. It is not safe for us to go back to school,” Easley says.

Cooper is also leaving the option open to reverse course if COVID numbers become substantially worse.

“If trends spike and in-person schools cannot be done safely even with these safety protocols, then North Carolina will need to move to all-remote learning like we did last March,” Cooper said on Tuesday.