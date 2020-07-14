WCCB Charlotte – Part Time Editor

WCCB Charlotte is looking to add a new member to its multi-award-winning videography/editing staff. We edit with Final Cut Pro 10 editing software.

Requirements include:

· Non-linear and linear editing skills. Applicant must understand how to use established quality

standards such as selecting the best video, sequences, natural sound breaks and effects.

· College or trade school training in teleproduction.

· Self-starter who works well under pressure, can multi-task and meet news deadlines.

· Computer skills.

· Must be available to work flexible hours including early mornings, weekends and evenings.

Send or e-mail resume to:

Chris Keimig

Chief Photographer

WCCB Television

One Television Place

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

ckeimig@wccbcharlotte.com

No Phone Calls

EOE

7/14/20

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.