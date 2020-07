CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two inbound lanes on Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte were closed following a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon, CMPD reports.

Police responded to the crash near Albemarle Road around 3 p.m. and upon arrival located an overturned vehicle which was on fire, according to police.

CMPD says one person died in the accident. This is a developing story.

Additional information will be released once CMPD Major Crash Detectives have had a chance to investigate.