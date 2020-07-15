Mecklenburg County Leaders Looking To Prohibit Alcohol Sales After 10pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders are looking to prohibit alcohol sales at bars and restaurants after 10pm in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she would support banning alcohol sales after 10pm during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

This comes after several videos and images were circulated on social media showing bars and restaurants packed and some not following social distancing guidelines.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio says the county is working on drafting a proclamation that will prohibit alcohol sales after 10pm, each night, for Charlotte, Davidson, Matthews, and Mint Hill.

Diorio says Cornelius, Huntersville, and Pineville have decided not to sign on. Officials say the restrictions will remain in place as long as the state of North Carolina remains in Phase 2, which for now runs until August 7th.

