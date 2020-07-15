CMS Students To Return To Classroom For Two Weeks Then Go To Virtual Learning On August 31st

The Latest:

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board voted for Plan B + remote for the upcoming school year. This means students will rotate in and out of the classroom for the first two weeks to meet the teacher and get materials then the students will transition completely to virtual learning on August 31st.

In a called emergency meeting tonight, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education approved Plan B-Plus Remote for reopening schools on Aug. 17. In Plan B-Plus Remote, CMS students will attend school in-person on a rotational basis during the first two weeks of school; beginning in week three, all students will receive remote instruction only.

“We are confident that Plan B-Plus Remote is the best plan for educating our students,” said Elyse Dashew, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education chairperson. “We want to provide a rigorous educational experience in the safest way possible for our students and staff.”

The onboarding period will consist of students being assigned to one of three groups; one-third of students will be assigned to group A, the next one-third will be assigned to group B, and the next one-third to group C. Students will attend in-person onboarding instruction on their group’s assigned days within the first two weeks of the school year.

After the onboarding days, Plan B-Plus Remote will offer a remote learning environment for all students, which also provides the flexibility for more teachers and staff to work remotely. Starting in week three – when remote learning begins – students will not receive in-person instruction. CMS buildings will be open for staff for essential functions.

The CMS plan is designed to address worsening COVID-19 conditions and was an option given to districts by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper in a statewide announcement on Tuesday.

“This is a difficult time for families with hard choices on every side,” Cooper said. “I am committed to working together to ensure our students and educators are as safe as possible and that children have opportunities to learn in the way that is best for them and their families.”

CMS plans a robust remote-learning experience, using best practices learned in the fourth quarter of the last school year and in the months since. District leaders and teachers have collaborated with education experts from across the country to prepare a more rigorous and engaging remote-learning program for all students at all grade levels.

“Our first priority is to provide access and equity in the learning experience for each of our students,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “Our staff is developing dynamic programs that will engage and inform students in exciting ways as they move into the new school year.”

CMS will communicate additional details about the plan in the coming days and weeks. Parents are encouraged to update their contact information with their schools to ensure they receive this timely information. Parents should also expect to receive information from their child’s school with specific information related to the first two weeks of school.

The CMS Call Center – 980-343-3001 – is prepared to field questions, concerns and comments about the operational plan.

Original Story (Posted July 14, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina students are heading back to the classroom.

Schools will reopen next month with limited capacity and everyone wearing face masks.

CMS has called an emergency meeting for Tuesday to talk about its reopening plan.

“I wish he had chosen all virtual. That would have been the safest option,” says CMS teacher Melissa Easley.

She is disappointed by Governor Cooper’s decision to reopen K-12 public schools.

Under the Governor’s plan, students will rotate between in-person and virtual learning.

Face coverings will be required for teachers, staff, and students in Kindergarten through 12th Grade.

And students will get their temperature checked before coming inside.

“We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning, and we’re doing a lot to reduce that risk but as pediatricians and other health experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school,” Cooper said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Each district will decide how to rotate students in and out.

CMS has planned for this hybrid scenario, saying most students in the district would spend one week in the classroom, followed by two weeks of virtual learning at home.

Seniors would attend in person only one day a week.

Governor Cooper is also giving districts the option to choose all-virtual learning, if they want.

“We have some of the highest numbers in the state. It is not safe for us to go back to school,” Easley says.

Cooper is also leaving the option open to reverse course if COVID numbers become substantially worse.

“If trends spike and in-person schools cannot be done safely even with these safety protocols, then North Carolina will need to move to all-remote learning like we did last March,” Cooper said on Tuesday.