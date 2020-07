Gaston County Mugshots. July 15

1/16 AA Gaston County Mugshots Cover 7.15.20

2/16 Jenny White – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense

3/16 Casey Walker Extradition

4/16 Jarvis Tims – Parole Warrant

5/16 Brock Smith – Possession Of Marijuana – Reckless Driving – Exceeding Posted Speed

6/16 Kerwin Norville – Larceny

7/16 Stephen Messer – Assault On A Female

8/16 Monrail Maddox – Assault On A Female

9/16 Jessica Lail – Hit:Run – No Operators License

10/16 Eric Kendrick – Driving While Intoxicated – Exceeding Posted Speed



11/16 Antonio Jackson – Failure To Appear

12/16 Doyle Houser – Assault – Assault On A Female

13/16 Tracey Gillespie – Possession Of Meth – Possession – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

14/16 Ricky Dellinger – Interfering With Electronic Monitor Device – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

15/16 Joshua Caldwell – Failure To Pay Child Support

16/16 Wendell Burch – Failure To Appear

































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July 15th.