Man Killed In Shooting At Convenience Store In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Murphy USA convenience store in west Charlotte. The shooting was reported just before 5:30pm on Ashley Road.

Officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot when they arrived on the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

Homicide detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating but no arrests have been announced at this time. Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.