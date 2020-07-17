Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

July 16th:

North Carolina: 95,477 confirmed cases | 1,606 deaths

South Carolina: 65,857 confirmed cases | 1,078 deaths

United States: 3,555,877 confirmed cases | 137,864 deaths

Data For North Carolina:

As of July 17th, North Carolina is reporting 2,051 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,180 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,343,974 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,606 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

On July 17th, DHEC announced 1,964 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 25 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death. There are currently 1,593 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 567 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,857, probable cases to 212, confirmed deaths to 1,078 and 18 probable deaths.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of July 17th, there are currently 3,555,877 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 137,864 deaths reported.

The interactive map below breaks down the amount of cases in each state.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.