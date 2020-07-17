Mecklenburg County Leaders One Step Closer To Prohibiting Alcohol Sales After 10pm

The Latest:

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio has updated the Board of County Commissioners regarding the status of a proclamation that would prohibit the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants in the Charlotte area after 10pm. Officials say this could help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

See the latest COVID-19 numbers for Mecklenburg County.

Diorio sent an email to the Mecklenburg County Board Of County Commissioners Friday morning saying the proclamation prohibiting alcohol sales is being finalized today. The proclamation will then be sent to state officials for legal review. Once it is approved, Diorio says the proclamation will be distributed for signature and then officials will hold a news conference early next week when the document is finalized and executed.

Original Story (Posted: July 15, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders are looking to prohibit alcohol sales at bars and restaurants after 10pm in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she would support banning alcohol sales after 10pm during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

This comes after several videos and images were circulated on social media showing bars and restaurants packed and some not following social distancing guidelines.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio says the county is working on drafting a proclamation that will prohibit alcohol sales after 10pm, each night, for Charlotte, Davidson, Matthews, and Mint Hill.

Diorio says Cornelius, Huntersville, and Pineville have decided not to sign on. Officials say the restrictions will remain in place as long as the state of North Carolina remains in Phase 2, which for now runs until August 7th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.