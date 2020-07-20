Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

July 20th:

North Carolina: 101,046 confirmed cases | 1,642 deaths

South Carolina: 71,213 confirmed cases | 1,147 deaths

United States: 3,761,362 confirmed cases | 140,157 deaths

Data For North Carolina:

As of July 20th, North Carolina is reporting 1,268 new cases of coronavirus and 8 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,086 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,423,888 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,642 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

On July 20th, DHEC announced 1,445 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 9 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 71,213, probable cases to 232, confirmed deaths to 1,147 and 17 probable deaths.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of July 20th, there are currently 3,761,362 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 140,157 deaths reported.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.