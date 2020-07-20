Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 19th July 20, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/31Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/31Ahkytra Green Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 3/31Alexander Garris Possess Show Caption Hide Caption 4/31Ashley Coleman Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/31Basillo Luna Assault On A Femlae Show Caption Hide Caption 6/31Brian Platt Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 7/31Daniel Simmons Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 8/31Dominique Rivera Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 9/31Greg Hart Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 10/31Jamaree Edwars Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 11/31Jasmine Carter Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/31Jason Latta Larceny Resisting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/31Jeri Smith Felony Probation VIolation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/31Jerome Assault By Pointing A Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 15/31John Hood City Town VIolation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/31Johnquis Dulin Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 17/31Jose Turico Assault With Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 18/31Joseph Troy Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 19/31Kelle Capece DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 20/31Latwawn Holmes Defrauing Innkeeper Show Caption Hide Caption 21/31Marcus Smith DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 22/31Nicole Melton Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/31Porscha Tribble Trespassing Resisting Show Caption Hide Caption 24/31Ramoor Damajo Carrying Concealed Gu Show Caption Hide Caption 25/31Robert Alexander Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 26/31Roberto Majano Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 27/31Samuel Gaston DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 28/31Tarque Stowe Carrying Concaeled Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 29/31Travis Brow DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 30/31Victor Bridges Felony Conpsiracy Homicide Show Caption Hide Caption 31/31Zuri Norman Cospiracy Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, July 19th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin