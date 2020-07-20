NCDHHS Estimates More Than 78,700 North Carolinians Have Recovered From Covid-19

The Latest (7/20/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 78,700 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 20, North Carolina health officials reported 101,046 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,642 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 78,707 people, or 78%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/13/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 67,100 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 13, North Carolina health officials reported 87,528 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,510 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 67,124 people, or 77%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/6/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 55,300 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 6, North Carolina health officials reported 74,529 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,398 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 55,318 people, or 74%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/29/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 45,500 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 29, North Carolina health officials reported 63,484 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,325 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 45,538 people, or 72%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/22/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 36,900 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 22, North Carolina health officials reported 53,605 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,223 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 36,921 people, or 69%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/17/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 29,200 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 15, North Carolina health officials reported 45,102 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,118 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 29,219 people, or 65%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/9/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 23,600 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 8, North Carolina health officials reported 36,484 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,006 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 23,653 people, or 65%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/3/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 18,800 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 1, North Carolina health officials reported 29,263 positive cases of coronavirus and 865 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 18,860 people, or 64%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (5/19/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 11,500 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 18th, North Carolina health officials has reported 19,023 positive cases of coronavirus and 661 deaths. Today, officials say an estimated 11,637 people, or 61%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

Original Story (5/11/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 9,000 North Carolinians have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 11th, North Carolina has reported 15,045 positive cases of coronavirus. Today, officials say an estimated 9,115 people, or 61%, have recovered from the virus.

Officials say the estimated median time to recovery is 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases in people who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown.

According to the NCDHHS, the estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases. Estimates are used since patient-specific data on the actual time to resolution of all symptoms are not available for all COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Health officials say they will update the recovery numbers every Monday. For more information and statistics regarding Covid-19 in North Carolina, click HERE.