Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

July 21st:

North Carolina: 102,861 confirmed cases | 1,668 deaths

South Carolina: 73,101 confirmed cases | 1,203 deaths

United States: 3,819,139 confirmed cases | 140,630 deaths

Data For North Carolina:

As of July 21st, North Carolina is reporting 1,815 new cases of coronavirus and 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,179 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,458,997 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,668 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

On July 20th, DHEC announced 1,870 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 56 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 73,101, probable cases to 236, confirmed deaths to 1,203 and 18 probable deaths.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of July 21st, there are currently 3,819,139 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 140,630 deaths reported.

The interactive map below breaks down the amount of cases in each state.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.