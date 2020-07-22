Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

July 22nd:

North Carolina: 105,001 confirmed cases | 1,698 deaths

South Carolina: 74,761 confirmed cases | 1,242 deaths

United States: 3,882,167 confirmed cases | 141,677 deaths

Data For North Carolina:

As of July 22nd, North Carolina is reporting 2,140 new cases of coronavirus and 30 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,137 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,491,820 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,698 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

On July 20th, DHEC announced 1,654 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 39 additional confirmed deaths and 26 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 74,761,, probable cases to 281, confirmed deaths to 1,242 and 43 probable deaths.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of July 22nd, there are currently 3,882,167 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 141,677 deaths reported.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.