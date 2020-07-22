Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 21st July 22, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/52Meck County 7 21 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/52Shakira White Assault And Battery Assault With A Deadly Weapon Break Or Enter To Terrrorize Or Injure 2 Counts Of Injury To Personal Property Second Degree Trespass Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/52April Waters Fail To Wear Seat Belt (Rear Seat) Felony Probation Violation Fictitious Info To Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 4/52Armand Washington 2 Counts Of Assault By Pointing A Gun Assault On A Female Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Show Caption Hide Caption 5/52Joseph Troy Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/52Aaron Thompson Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 7/52James Thomas Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/52Cory Smith Assault With A Deadly Weapon Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 9/52Kristopher Sierra Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/52Malik Samuel Cancel Or Revoke Or Suspended Certificate Or Tag DWLR Not Impaired Rev Operate Vehicle No Insurance Show Caption Hide Caption 11/52Brandon Resper Assault And Battery Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 12/52Tonnica Reid Attempt Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Injury To Personal Property Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 13/52Aniya Raysor Fraud (Free Text) Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 14/52Mario Ramirez Duarte Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Conspire Commit Felony Larceny Extortion Felony Larceny 2 Counts Of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 15/52Eugene Pitts First Degree Kidnapping Possession Of Firearm By Felon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 16/52Michael Perry Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 17/52Ashley Pace Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/52Javon Overton Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 19/52WILLIE~3 Show Caption Hide Caption 20/52Darrell Moore Assault Government Official Or Employee Injury To Personal Property Misdemeanor Larceny Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 21/52Tyrone Montgomery Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 22/52Jakerious McIlwain AWDW Intent To Kill Show Caption Hide Caption 23/52Jarrett Lewis Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 24/52Joe Leake 2 Counts Of Statutory Sexual Offense With Child Less Than Or Equal To 15 Show Caption Hide Caption 25/52Daveon Leach Common Law Robbery Conspire Robbery Dangerous Weapon Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle 2 Counts Of Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 26/52Ashley Keziah Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Conspire Commit Felony Larceny Larceny Remove Or Destroy Or Deactivate Compound Misdemeanor Probation Violation Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 27/52Lavar Jones Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/52Demonte Jenkins Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 29/52Tahajie Howard Attempted First Degree Murder AWDWIKISI 2 Counts Of Display Weapon Occupied Dwelling Or Moving Vehicle Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 30/52Sonya Henegan DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 31/52Jason Henegan Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 32/52Cerrinna Hauenstein Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Heroin Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz 2 Counts Of Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 33/52Brandon Harrington Communicating Threats Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/52Debra Gutierrez Conspire Commit Felony Larceny Larceny Remove Or Destroy Or Deactivate Compound Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 35/52Darryl Garrison Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 36/52Christopher Fouch Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 37/52Theresa Floyd Embezzlement Greater Than Or Equal To $100,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 38/52Nicholas Eason Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break Or Enter Obtain Property False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 39/52Theodore Earle Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 40/52Devin Duerson Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 41/52Jordan Davis Attempt Robbery Dangerous Weapon 2 Counts Of Conspire Robbery Dangerous Weapon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 42/52Joshua Cornelius 7 Counts Of Obtain Property False Pretense Possession Of Firearm By Felon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 43/52Armani Cloud Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 44/52Kyree Burney AWDW Intent To Kill Display Weapon In Occupied Dwelling Or Moving Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 45/52Gregory Brown Second Degree Trespass Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 46/52LAMICH~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 47/52Tanisha Boyd Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 48/52Harold Blythe Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 49/52Aundra Blakeney Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Burglary (Free Text) Injury To Real Property Larceny After Break Or Enter Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 50/52Tracey Asbill Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Communicating Threats False Imprisonment Show Caption Hide Caption 51/52Jamie Anderson Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 52/52Armentrice Abbitt Intoxicated And Disruptive Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, July 21st. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin