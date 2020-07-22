WCCB Charlotte: WCCB News Rising Co-Host

WCCB Charlotte has an opening for a Co-host on WCCB News Rising. This stylish and smart 4.5 hour show has the usuals: news, weather and traffic + we’re talking trending, family, parenting, relationships, fashion and celebs.

We need someone who can communicate the big stories of the day – everything from news to pop culture. Someone who’s authentic, entertaining and engaging on all platforms. You’ll also lead discussions on the 8am “Couch Crew” show.

Preparation is important – the day doesn’t end when the show wraps. We need someone who can generate creative content and conversation that recruits viewers. We are looking for someone with an excellent command of the English language, bi-lingual capabilities, reporting, writing and social media skills.

Community involvement and engagement are very important.

Additionally, we need someone who is adaptable, a team player, possesses a variety of skills along with a strong work ethic.

Send reel and resume to:

Angela Robbins

WCCB News Director

arobbins@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letter.

7/22/20