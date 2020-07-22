WFXB: Digital Sales Specialist (Full Time)

Digital Sales Specialist EOE/ME July 21, 2020

The Digital Sales Specialist is a go-getter who has the analytical aptitude and experience in identifying new business opportunities and growing current accounts. They are naturally curious and have the ability to anticipate outcomes before they occur, and react. This is a strategic role where the ideal candidate has analytical experience in digital sales. They must be able to successfully develop marketplace assessments and understand client needs. They must be customer-centric and understand that lasting relationships are built around a mutually beneficial value exchange.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

 Create a vision, strategy and account plan to achieve revenue and financial objectives.

 Grow revenue through selling and supporting new digital business ventures.

 Identify prospective target opportunities and perform necessary due diligence.

 Monitor and analyze digital campaign performance and provide recommendations.

 Effectively communicate our strategy both internally and externally.

 Collaborate with key cross-functional partners.

 Develop and manage effective tools that assess competitors, industry developments and e-commerce trends.

Qualifications

 2+ years of developing successful strategies in a Marketing and/or Business Development organization.

 Demonstrated ability to identify new growth opportunities and work with internal teams to launch them.

 Proven results focus with a track record of achieving or exceeding goals and key performance metrics.

 Curiosity to look beyond the numbers and ask critical questions to develop effective strategies.

 A true multi-tasker who is inspired and energized by a fast-paced environment and dynamic culture.

 A good driving record is required

To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter to the address listed below or via e-mail to:

ddamelio@wfxb.com.

Contact: To apply via mail:

WFXB FOX TV

Attention: Local Sales Manager

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577