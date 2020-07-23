Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

July 23rd:

North Carolina: 106,893 confirmed cases | 1,726 deaths

South Carolina: 76,315 confirmed cases | 1,294 deaths

United States: 3,952,273 confirmed cases | 142,755 deaths

CLICK TO JUMP TO NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTH CAROLINA CASES

Data For North Carolina:

As of July 23rd, North Carolina is reporting 1,892 new cases of coronavirus and 28 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,188 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,523,675 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,726 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

On July 23rd, DHEC announced 1,538 new confirmed cases and five new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 49 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 76,315, probable cases to 291, confirmed deaths to 1,294 and 40 probable deaths.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of July 23rd, there are currently 3,952,273 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 142,755 deaths reported.

The interactive map below breaks down the amount of cases in each state.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.