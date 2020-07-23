CMPD Investigating After One Person Shot To Death In Southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives say one person was killed in a shooting in southeast Charlotte near Mint Hill Thursday morning.
Police responded to McGregor Drive, nearby Union Road, around 7:30 a.m., where one victim was pronounced dead by Medic, officials say.
According to CMPD, while securing the scene, officers located a suspect seated within several feet of a firearm and were able to de-escalate the situation and take the suspect into custody. Officers are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.