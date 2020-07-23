CMPD Investigating After One Person Shot To Death In Southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives say one person was killed in a shooting in southeast Charlotte near Mint Hill Thursday morning.

Police responded to McGregor Drive, nearby Union Road, around 7:30 a.m., where one victim was pronounced dead by Medic, officials say.

Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation near the 6000 block of McGregor Drive where one person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 23, 2020

According to CMPD, while securing the scene, officers located a suspect seated within several feet of a firearm and were able to de-escalate the situation and take the suspect into custody. Officers are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

#CMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed on McGregor Drive near Mint Hill this morning. Suspect in custody, not looking for anyone else in connection with the homicide. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/QJlhOQQCSJ — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) July 23, 2020

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.