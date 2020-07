Gaston County Mugshots July 22nd

1/30 Roshonda Burris Larceny Assault Threat

2/30 Jeffrey Carringer Assault Stalking Stragulation Possession Drug Paraphernalia

3/30 Erik Alachan DWI Boating Immigration

4/30 Alexis Simmons Heroin Possesion Paraphrenalia

5/30 Dylan Gordon DWLR Lying To An Officer Probation Violation

6/30 Victor Reyes Failure To Appear

7/30 John Rosello Alvarado Armed To Terrify Public Other Free Text

8/30 Tyler Webb Heroin Possession Marijuana Paraphrenalia

9/30 David Clark Child Support Failure

10/30 Jason Hancock Stolen Property Possesion Intent To Sell Marijuana



11/30 Matthew Hall DWI Possession

12/30 Ashley Gibson Embezzlement

13/30 Jacquiline Luttrell Failure To Appear

14/30 Kendrick Nealy Failure To Disperse

15/30 Andrew Hochman Probation Violation

16/30 Michael Peek Break:Enter Injury To Property Assault

17/30 Ronald McCaskill Disorderly Conduct

18/30 Matthew Carpenter Possession Heroin With Intent To Sell:Deliver

19/30 Benjamin Joyner DWI Possession Methamphetamine

20/30 GetImage



21/30 Jayla Gordon Assault

22/30 Andrea Hudson Armed To Terrify Public Other Free Text

23/30 Kenneth Patterson Resist Identity Fraud Trespassing Assault

24/30 Andrew Anderson Stolen Vehicle Registration Plate Not Displayed Drug Paraphernalia Possession

25/30 Dontavious Byers Marijuana Faliure To Appear

26/30 Dezi Stanley Failure To Disperse Other Free Text

27/30 Kwame Hayes Assault Stragulation

28/30 Milton Ingram Armed To Terrify Public Other Free Text

29/30 Bobby Cline Possession Of Buglary Tools

30/30 Devin Novelli Robbery Affray Failure To Disperse





























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July 22nd. Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty.