Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 23

1/48 Mugcov

2/48 Alredo Cortessantiago Possession Of Heroin

3/48 Andrew Haire Assault On Govt Official

4/48 Bobby Trammell Sex Expoilting Minor

5/48 Brandon Oakley Assault On Govt Official Habitual Larceny

6/48 Brian Murphy Assault By Strangulation Kidnapping

7/48 Christian Tyson Assault On A Female

8/48 Christopher Collado Carrying Concealed Gun

9/48 Darius Little First Degree Trespassing

10/48 Deadre Walker Parole Violation



11/48 December Hilton Aiding And Abetting Larceny

12/48 Derrick Baker Assault And Battery

13/48 Derrick Gordon Assault

14/48 Ellion Harris Possession Of Marijuana

15/48 Gloria Croussore BReaking And Entering

16/48 Henry Bowie Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon

17/48 Horace McCorey Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon

18/48 Isaiah Johnson Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy

19/48 James Brantley Possession Of Ctolen Firearm

20/48 James Henry Trespassing



21/48 Jeffery McKnight Possession Of Firearm By Felon

22/48 John Mann Assault On A Female

23/48 John Odea Murder

24/48 Joshua Mchone Federal

25/48 Joshua Varnadore Assault And Battery

26/48 Keshaun Haviland Breaking And Entering

27/48 Khalila Sicard Possession Of Marijuana

28/48 Leroy Payne Trafficking Marijuana

29/48 Marlesia Burton Injury To Perspnal Property

30/48 Michael Morgan Reckless Driving



31/48 Paige Wilson DWI

32/48 Peter Roberts Assault And Battery Assault On A Female

33/48 Raheem McMillon Aiding And Abetting Conspiracy

34/48 Raheem McMillon Aiding And Abetting Larceny Conspiracy

35/48 Reginald Brown Federal

36/48 Robert Brown Possession Of Cocaine

37/48 Robert Strange Breaking And Entering Larcey Larceny

38/48 Robert Tomberlin Larceny

39/48 Rontez Stitt Protective Order Violation

40/48 Roscoe Mckinney Breaking And Entering Conspiracy



41/48 Samantha Intriago DWI Fugitive Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

42/48 Scotty Harbin Larceny

43/48 Steven Merica Resisitng Officer

44/48 Tanisha McBroom Breaking And Entering

45/48 Teresa Benson Trespassing

46/48 Tracey Asbil Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female

47/48 Vernard Gregoy Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Larceny

48/48 Yolanda Thompson Child Abuse

































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, July 23.