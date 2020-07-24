Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 23 July 24, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/48Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/48Alredo Cortessantiago Possession Of Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 3/48Andrew Haire Assault On Govt Official Show Caption Hide Caption 4/48Bobby Trammell Sex Expoilting Minor Show Caption Hide Caption 5/48Brandon Oakley Assault On Govt Official Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/48Brian Murphy Assault By Strangulation Kidnapping Show Caption Hide Caption 7/48Christian Tyson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 8/48Christopher Collado Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 9/48Darius Little First Degree Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 10/48Deadre Walker Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/48December Hilton Aiding And Abetting Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 12/48Derrick Baker Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 13/48Derrick Gordon Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/48Ellion Harris Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 15/48Gloria Croussore BReaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 16/48Henry Bowie Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 17/48Horace McCorey Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 18/48Isaiah Johnson Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 19/48James Brantley Possession Of Ctolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 20/48James Henry Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 21/48Jeffery McKnight Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 22/48John Mann Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 23/48John Odea Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 24/48Joshua Mchone Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 25/48Joshua Varnadore Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 26/48Keshaun Haviland Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 27/48Khalila Sicard Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 28/48Leroy Payne Trafficking Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 29/48Marlesia Burton Injury To Perspnal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 30/48Michael Morgan Reckless Driving Show Caption Hide Caption 31/48Paige Wilson DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 32/48Peter Roberts Assault And Battery Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 33/48Raheem McMillon Aiding And Abetting Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 34/48Raheem McMillon Aiding And Abetting Larceny Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 35/48Reginald Brown Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 36/48Robert Brown Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 37/48Robert Strange Breaking And Entering Larcey Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 38/48Robert Tomberlin Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 39/48Rontez Stitt Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/48Roscoe Mckinney Breaking And Entering Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 41/48Samantha Intriago DWI Fugitive Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 42/48Scotty Harbin Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 43/48Steven Merica Resisitng Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 44/48Tanisha McBroom Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 45/48Teresa Benson Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 46/48Tracey Asbil Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 47/48Vernard Gregoy Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 48/48Yolanda Thompson Child Abuse Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, July 23. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin