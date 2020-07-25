Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 24th July 25, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/38Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/38Adrian Edgeworth Assault On A Female Failure To Report Adress As Sex Offender Show Caption Hide Caption 3/38Alana Luster Assault By Pointing Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 4/38Alton Sapp Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 5/38Angie Baquedano DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/38Brejana Bradley Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 7/38Brittany Sawyer Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 8/38Carlos Medera Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/38Curtis Hayes Felony Conspiracy Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 10/38David Clarke Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 11/38David Daniels Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 12/38Demetrious Graham Larceny Of Motor Vehilce Show Caption Hide Caption 13/38Destiny Glenn Driving While License Revoed Show Caption Hide Caption 14/38Ellion Harris Assault On Femlae Show Caption Hide Caption 15/38Hope Williams Assault And Battery Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 16/38Howard Fitzgerald Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 17/38Jaime Argueta Failure To Report Crime Against Juvenile Show Caption Hide Caption 18/38Jamararay Hill DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 19/38Jamel Maddox Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 20/38John Harrison Show Caption Hide Caption 21/38John Magno Felony Posssession Show Caption Hide Caption 22/38Jordan Davis Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 23/38Kaila Garcia Simple Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 24/38Karl Logan Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 25/38Kashmire Bethea Common AlW Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 26/38Kenneth Starnes Sex Exploiting Minor Show Caption Hide Caption 27/38Keon Steele Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 28/38Khensani Garris Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/38Lakeisha Louallen Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 30/38Layton Strain Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 31/38Malus Bey Robbery With Dangerous WEapon Show Caption Hide Caption 32/38Randy Hodge Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 33/38Ryan Chisholm DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 34/38Sandra Lopez Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 35/38Shaquanda Smth False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 36/38Steven Santos Resisting Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 37/38Tamara Ervin Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 38/38Willie Holley Cyberstalking Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, July 24th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin