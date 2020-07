Gaston County Mugshots July 25th

1/29 Mugcov

2/29 Jerry Woods Domestic Violence

3/29 Dante Tate Kidnapping Resisting Officer Battery Of Unborn Child

4/29 Laday Suber Resisting Officer

5/29 Brian Stevens Larceny

6/29 Ashley Stephens SImple Assault

7/29 Russell Slaughter Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

8/29 William Sadler Disorderly Conduct

9/29 Hayley Roseberry Driving While Licnese Revoked

10/29 Brandon Ropp DWI



11/29 Kerry Roberts Possession Of Meth Possession Of Cocaine

12/29 Jeffrey Pearson Disorderly Conduct

13/29 Sergio Patterson Assault On A Female

14/29 Samantha Obryant Assault

15/29 Melvin Mullis Possession Of Heroin

16/29 Benjamin Moreno Resisting Officer

17/29 Jesse McClure Larceny

18/29 Victoria Houser Possession

19/29 Brody Harkey Possession Of Meth

20/29 Meghan Gaddis Possession Of Heroin



21/29 Pedro Flores Assault On Female

22/29 Ronnie Estep Assault On A Female

23/29 Jonathan Elmore Parole Warrant

24/29 David Elkins Assault With A Deadly Weapon

25/29 Nicholas Day Resisting Officer Inhaling Toxic Vapors

26/29 Robert Daubert Assault With A Deadly Weapon

27/29 MIchael Butcher Intoxicated And Disruptive

28/29 John Bryant Assault

29/29 Bryon Brown Public Disturbance



























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, July 25th.