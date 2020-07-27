Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

July 27th:

North Carolina: 114,338 confirmed cases | 1,790 deaths

South Carolina: 82,071 confirmed cases | 1,452 deaths

United States: 4,163,892 confirmed cases | 145,982 deaths

Data For North Carolina:

As of July 27th, North Carolina is reporting 1,625 new cases of coronavirus and 5 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,169 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,635,476 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,790 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

On July 27th, DHEC announced 1,226 new confirmed cases and three new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 17 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 82,071, probable cases to 346, confirmed deaths to 1,452 and 54 probable deaths.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of July 27th, there are currently 4,163,892 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 145,982 deaths reported.

The interactive map below breaks down the amount of cases in each state.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.