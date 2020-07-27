CMPD: Second Suspect Charged With Murder In Northeast Charlotte Homicide Case

The Latest (7/27/20):

Charlotte Police say a second suspect has been charged in the homicide case of a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot nearby UNCC in northeast Charlotte.

After an investigation, detectives identified 20-year-old Malus Bey as a suspect in the case and apprehended him on Friday, police say.

According to CMPD, Bey was charged with Murder, two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

The Latest (7/21/20):

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives have charged a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man nearby UNCC in northeast Charlotte.

After an investigation, detectives identified Donovan James as the suspect in the Delvin Teah murder case, police say.

On Monday, James surrendered himself to detectives and after being interviewed he was charged with Murder, two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, according to CMPD.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (7/14/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a 21-year-old man has died due to a fatal northeast Charlotte shooting that happened nearby UNCC Sunday evening.

Officers responded to an Assault with Deadly Weapon call on Margie Ann Drive, off of Old Concord Road, around 6:10 p.m. and upon arrival located the victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments, police reported.

According to CMPD, the victim was located inside of a vehicle which had struck a tree. MEDIC arrived and pronounced the victim, identified as Delvin Teah, dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.