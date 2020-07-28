Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

July 28th:

North Carolina: 116,087 confirmed cases | 1,820 deaths

South Carolina: 83,720 confirmed cases | 1,505 deaths

United States: 4,280,135 confirmed cases | 147,672 deaths

CLICK TO JUMP TO NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTH CAROLINA CASES

Data For North Carolina:

As of July 28th, North Carolina is reporting 1,749 new cases of coronavirus and 30 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,244 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,658,973 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,820 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

On July 28th, DHEC announced 1,573 new confirmed cases and 18 new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 52 additional confirmed deaths and seven new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 83,720, probable cases to 389, confirmed deaths to 1,505 and 60 probable deaths.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of July 28th, there are currently 4,280,135 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 147,672 deaths reported.

The interactive map below breaks down the amount of cases in each state.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.