Cooper Announces State-Wide Alcohol Curfew As COVID Metrics Stabilize

CHARLOTTE, NC – North Carolina COVID-19 key metrics are stabilizing as state leaders announce new restrictions to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced during a Tuesday news conference that beginning Friday restaurants will be banned from serving alcohol past 11p.m.

“Our actions to slow the spread of this virus are having an impact,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen. The state Health Director.

“It’s clear that there is no one and one with this virus. It takes consistent and ongoing work to slow the spread of this virus,” Cohen continued.

New cases are holding at just below 2000 a day. The percent positive cases have declined from 10% to 8%. Hospitalizations have increased slightly.

“This trend will take longer to stabilize than other metrics,” said Cohen.

But officials are tightening restrictions, not letting up. Gov. Cooper announced a statewide alcohol sale curfew beginning at 11 pm Friday night.

“We’ve seen case numbers increase among younger people. And prevention is critical to slowing the spread of the virus,” said Cooper.

Cooper says he doesn’t want restaurants to become bars after hours.

The North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association says Cooper’s announcement shows a double standard.

They sent a letter asking Cooper to pass legislation to provide financial aid for bars that have been closed for months. And also allow those bars to open with the same curfew and safety restrictions.

In Mecklenburg county, there is a focus on enforcing the mask mandate.

“We just can’t wait on this stuff. We’ve got to move,” said County Commissioner Trevor Fuller.

The county voted to come back with an enforcement plan at next week’s meeting.

“We can create as many policies as we want too, but if they’re not followed, it doesn’t matter,” said Commission Chair George Dunlap.