Gaston County Mugshots July 27th

1/26 Mugcov

2/26 Clifford Payne Assault

3/26 Daniel Kepic Larceny

4/26 David Rentz Assault On A Female

5/26 Douglas Thompson Resisting Officer

6/26 Ethan High Failure To Appear

7/26 Garnett Coulbourne Possession Of Firearm By Felon

8/26 Heather Stephenson Possession Of Cocaine Possession Of Heroin

9/26 Jerry Woods Free Text

10/26 Jonathan Walls Habeas Corpus



11/26 Kara Salazar Fugitive

12/26 Mathew McConnnell Failure To Comply

13/26 Michael Abernathy Probation VIolation

14/26 Michael Adams Larceny Possession Trespassing

15/26 Michael Raymond Parole Warrant

16/26 Michael Rhodes Trespassing

17/26 Roger Ray Trepassing

18/26 Ronald Adams Driving While License Revoked

19/26 Ryan Burton Probation Violation

20/26 Samuel Dabney Possession



21/26 Sandy Proctor Possession Of Stole Firearm Breaking And Entering

22/26 Steven Snider Failure To Appear

23/26 Teresa Haney Larceny Possession Of Stolen Property

24/26 Tiffany Fortenberry Possession

25/26 Timothy Prins Reckless Driving

26/26 Vearl Lawson Assault On A Female False Police Report





















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, July 27th.