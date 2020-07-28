Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 27th

1/44 Mugcov

2/44 Alan Phifer Assault With A Deadly Weapon Possession Of Heroin

3/44 Allen Tawati Assault By Pointing Gun

4/44 Alpha Bailey Simple Possession

5/44 Antonio Cunningham Probation Violation

6/44 Dana Rajkovic DWI

7/44 Devario Hoover Assault On A Female Breaking And Entering

8/44 Donte McManus Driving While License Revoked Hit And Run

9/44 Dresden Rice Assault On A Child Under 12

10/44 Emmanuel Anthony Assault On A Female



11/44 Emmanuel Daniels Breaking And Entering Felony Larceny

12/44 Erica Mosley Simple Assault

13/44 Georgia Lawrence Assault By Strangulation Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

14/44 Haley Griffith Probation Violation

15/44 Ikeya Wallace Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Assault

16/44 Jaheim Vandiver Assault On A Female Resisting Officer

17/44 Jairo Maldonado No Operators License

18/44 Jaquisha Starr Simple Assault

19/44 John Saunders Cyberstalking

20/44 Jonathon Martin DWI



21/44 Julie Bean Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy

22/44 Lashada Johnson DWI

23/44 Latyra Morgan Communicating Threats

24/44 Marco Flores Carrying Concealed Gun

25/44 Marnica Harris Assault On Govt Official Communicating Threats

26/44 Maurice Davis Trespassing

27/44 Muhummad Jaaber Assault On A Female Breaking And Entering

28/44 Omar Buford Communicating Threats Trespassing

29/44 Rakeem Robertson Larceny

30/44 Robert Lindsey Identity Theft



31/44 Sabrina Bowers Federal

32/44 Samantha Gormez Breaking And Entering Larceny

33/44 Santuron Cureton Federal

34/44 Scottie Barber Probation Violation

35/44 Shea Roseboro Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

36/44 Tarquinio Thompson Assault With Intent To Kill

37/44 Timothy Jackson Larceny By Employee

38/44 Tracey Asbill Bond Term

39/44 Tracy Sain Carrying Concealed Gun

40/44 Travien Miller Assault On A Female



41/44 Tricia Gareau Simple Assault

42/44 Tyrese Bailey Trespassing

43/44 Wendell Watlington Parole Violation

44/44 Zachary Guy Breaking And Entering Felony Larceny

























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, July 27th.