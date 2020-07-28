Mecklenburg County Reports 19,439 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 194 Deaths

Case Update: As of July 28th, there were 19,439 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 194 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, July 26 are presented below.

As of July 26, 2020, there were 19,036 cases and 188 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 26, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic-owned and -serving businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 197 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.1 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-eighty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 24 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Latest (7/24/20):

As of July 24th, there were 18,401 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 187 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Wednesday, July 22 are presented below.

As of July 22, 2020, there were 17,859 cases and 186 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 22, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals. As testing has become more widely available and more individuals with mild or no symptoms are being diagnosed, the hospitalization rate among reported cases is expected to decline.

About half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 197 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a slight increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.9 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health as available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-eighty-six deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 24 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The Latest (7/21/20):

As of July 21st, there were 17,151 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 182 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, July 19 are presented below.

As of July 19, 2020, there were 16,647 cases of, and 179 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 19, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Roughly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 190 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a slight increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.9 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. Overall, this represents a stable trend over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-seventy-nine deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 23 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a stable trend over the last 14 days.

The Latest (7/17/20):

As of July 17th, there were 16,193 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 175 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Wednesday, July 15 are presented below.

As of July 15, 2020, 15,646 cases and 169 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 15, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 178 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.3 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health as available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-sixty-nine deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 1 death occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 22 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

Update July 14th:

As of July 14th, there are 14,981 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 168 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, July 12, 2020 are presented below.

As of July 12, 2020, there were 14,446 cases of and 168 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 12, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 175 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.5 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. During the last 14 days there was a slight increase followed by a slight decline in percent positive. Overall this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-sixty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 1 death occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 22 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

Update July 10th:

As of July 10th, there were 13,757 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 163 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Wednesday, July 8th are presented below.

As of July 8, 2020, 13,285 cases and 163 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 8, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Preexisting disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 175 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.4 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. During the last 14 days there was a slight decline followed by a slight increase in percent positive. Overall this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-sixty-three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 20 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

Update July 7th:

As of July 7th, there were 12,837 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 156 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, July 5 are presented below.

As of July 5, 2020, 12,452 cases of and 155 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 5, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 5 percent of reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 165 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.6 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight increase over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-fifty-five deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 19 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

Update July 2nd:

As of July 2nd, there were 11,019 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 152 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 are presented below.

As of June 30, 2020, 10,367 cases of and 151 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 30, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 15 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 144 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 144 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH. During the past week, an average of 11.2 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. During the last 14 days there was a slight decline followed by a slight increase in percent positive. Overall, this represents a stable trend over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-fifty-one deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 18 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14-days.

Update June 30th:

As of June 30th, there were 10,019 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 149 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, June 28 are presented below.

As of June 28, 2020, 9,825 cases of and 149 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 28, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 15 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 142 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.3 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. During the last 14 days there was a slight decline followed by a slight increase in percent positive. Overall this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-forty-nine deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), while 17 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days.

Update June 26th:

As of June 26th, there were 9,320 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 147 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from June 24, 2020 are further described below.

As of June 24, 2020, 9,017 cases of and 147 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 24, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 15 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 134 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.3 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. After several weeks of local effort and coordination with NC DHHS, a new reporting mechanism with CVS Health is now active. Data since May 29 were provided, validated, and included in this report. As anticipated, these additions had very little impact on the overall trends. Atrium Health, Novant Health and CVS Health together administer most COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County, as such these trends are consistent and reliable over time. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not currently required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-forty-seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 16 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Mobility is nearing baseline levels prior to the Stay at Home Order becoming effective.

Update June 23rd:

As of June 23rd, there were 8,531 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 143 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from June 21, 2020 are further described below.

As of June 21, 2020, 8,334 cases of and 142 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 21, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 15 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 128 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 9.4 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established. Atrium Health and Novant Health continue to administer most COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County, as such these trends are consistent and reliable over time.

One hundred-forty-two deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 15 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Mobility is nearing baseline levels prior to the Stay at Home Order becoming effective.

Update June 19th:

Charlotte, N.C. — As of June 18th, there were 7,767 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 136 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from the previous day are further described below.

As of June 17, 2020, 7,536 cases of and 134 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 17, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 12 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 118 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.6 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established. Atrium Health and Novant Health continue to administer most COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County, as such these trends are consistent and reliable over time.

One hundred-thirty-four deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 14 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Mobility is nearing baseline levels prior to the Stay at Home Order becoming effective.

June 16th Data:

Mecklenburg County, NC– As of 10 a.m. on June 16, there were 7,117 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 133 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

As of June 14, 2020, 6,810 cases of and 128 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH). MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community. Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count. Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 14, 2020 include: About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 106 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.

One hundred-twenty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 11 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Despite this downward trend, social distancing remains higher than before the Stay at Home Order became effective on March 26, 2020. The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like MCPH, CDC and NCDHHS. The best resource for information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov. Individuals can also call the County’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400. For more information, please visit the County’s website, MeckNC.gov, the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.

May 29th Data:

On May 29, Mecklenburg County officials made the following statement about the trends in daily cases, deaths, hospitalizations and percent of tests positive that increased over the 14 days prior:

“These increasing trends are a clear sign that COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community. With expanded testing and increased commercial and recreational activity, we anticipated these increases. We will continue to monitor our local data closely,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “At this time, our health care systems are stable and not experiencing any shortages of staff, supplies or beds. I am, however, concerned that the lack of adherence to the current guidance on gatherings, physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings is likely accelerating the spread of this infection in our community. We must all play our part in protecting ourselves and those most vulnerable to this infection by avoiding large gatherings, keeping 6 feet physical distance from others, wearing a cloth face covering, and practicing good hygiene.”

Data from two days ago is listed below.

As of June 10, 2020, 5,841 cases of and 119 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 10, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



About 1 in 10 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 101 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.0 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.

One hundred-nineteen deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 9 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Despite this downward trend, social distancing remains higher than before the Stay at Home Order became effective on March 26, 2020.

Original Story (4/13/20):

Mecklenburg County, N.C. – Starting today, grocery stores, box stores, home improvement outlets and other essential retailers in Mecklenburg County and across the state must limit the amount of people in their stores.

The additional order from Governor Roy Cooper goes into effect at 5 pm. The order also requires stores to mark six-foot distances for customers to stand at checkout counters and urges employers to provide sneeze shields and other protective gear to workers. The change comes as Mecklenburg County Public Health reported its latest numbers and data.

As of 4:30 p.m. today, 975 County residents have tested positive for the disease, with 15 deaths, three more than yesterday.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and County Manager Dena R. Diorio will update the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on the efforts to manage the pandemic Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:30 pm during the Board’s Public Policy meeting.

As of April 12, 2020, 951 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the 951 reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Two reported cases were among children less than a year old.

About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

Twelve deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. All deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.

Individuals who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and hypertension are more likely to experience severe complications and death due to COVID-19. Persisting disparities in rates of these chronic illnesses and adequate access to health resources among non-Hispanic Blacks are driving inequities in illness and death related to COVID-19 in our community and many communities nationwide.

New data about Mecklenburg County’s situation has also been released.

Below are statistics as of Saturday, April 4, when there were 650 cases among County residents.

Highlights about the 650 reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Eleven cases were youth under 20 years old.

Younger adults make up most cases for all racial/ethnic groups except non-Hispanic Blacks, for whom one-third of cases were older adults (≥ 60 years) and only a quarter were in the youngest age group (20 to 39 years). At this time, we do not believe the racial/ethnic differences observed in our data are related to the spread of COVID-19 or differences in the susceptibility of certain groups to being infected by COVID-19. These differences are more likely related to the current testing criteria, which is focused on symptomatic patients, and underlying racial/ethnic disparities in rates of chronic conditions that increase severity of illness with COVID-19.



About 1 in 5 reported cases overall were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. However, hospitalization rates among older adults (≥ 60 years) were significantly higher – 1 in 2 were hospitalized.



Seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.

Nearly 40 percent of reported cases have been released from isolation. Individuals released from isolation met the CDC criteria to no longer isolate: ≥72 hours passed since resolution of symptoms (e.g. fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms) AND ≥7 days passed since symptoms first appeared.

There were reported cases of COVID-19 throughout our entire community. There were 62 reported cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the county. Crude rates vary considerably across zip codes within the county. We expect these rates to fluctuate as the situation continues to evolve.



More data on COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of April 4, 2020:

