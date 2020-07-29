Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

July 29th:

North Carolina: 117,850 confirmed cases | 1,865 deaths

South Carolina: 85,423 confirmed cases | 1,551 deaths

United States: 4,339,997 confirmed cases | 148,866 deaths

CLICK TO JUMP TO NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTH CAROLINA CASES

Data For North Carolina:

As of July 29th, North Carolina is reporting 1,763 new cases of coronavirus and 45 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,291 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,691,434 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,865 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

On July 29th, DHEC announced 1,666 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 48 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 85,423, probable cases to 423, confirmed deaths to 1,551 and 64 probable deaths.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of July 29th, there are currently 4,339,997 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 148,866 deaths reported.

The interactive map below breaks down the amount of cases in each state.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.