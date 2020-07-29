CMPD: 22-Year-Old Victim Identified In Fatal Northwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the victim in the fatal northwest Charlotte shooting that took place Tuesday evening.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a neighborhood on Westwinds Court, off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, after an Assault with Deadly Weapon call for service. When officers arrived they located a victim, identified as 22-year-old Keontez Stephens, in the street with a gunshot wound, police say.

According to MEDIC, Stephens was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.