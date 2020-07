CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on Nevin Road in northwest Charlotte.

Officers were called to Nevin Chase Apartments just after 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

This is Charlotte’s 70th homicide of the year.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 5200 block of Nevin Road. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 29, 2020

