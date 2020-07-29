WFXB Charlotte: Anchor/Producer (Full Time)

Job Openings in Myrtle Beach

Television Anchor/Producer EOE/ME July 28, 2020

WFXB has an opening for a co-anchor for our live daily entertainment and news shows. We are looking for a talented, hardworking professional who can anchor, produce, write, report, and engage the local audience. The ideal candidate must have a strong instinct for engaging content, leadership skills and a team player.

Producing experience is required.

Must possess knowledge of non-linear editing equipment, website management, and live field reporting/anchoring skills. Work well under pressure and able to meet deadlines. Anchoring experience preferred and a Degree in Journalism or Communications. Good driving record required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

 Perform live ‘on air’, in studio and/or on location.

 Show good judgement for compelling and engaging content.

 Write and edit under deadlines.

 Ability to maintain communication and work within a team environment.

 Post content to digital sources.

To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter to the address listed below or via e-mail to: aball@wfxb.com.

Contact: To apply via mail:

WFXB FOX TV

Attention: Operations Manager

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577