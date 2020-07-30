Matthews Police Asking For Public’s Help Locating Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to a news release, Makenzie LeGrande was last seen on Oscar Drive, off of Matthews-Mint Hill Road, in Matthews on July 29 around 9:30 p.m.

LeGrande has been described by police as a 16-year-old, weighing around 120-125 pounds and 5’7″ tall with grayish eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an image of two football players on it, off-white shorts with black trim, and gray low cut Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information, please contact 911 or 704-847-5555.