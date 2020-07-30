North Carolina Reports 120,194 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 1,903 Deaths

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Holds Coronavirus News Conference (July 28, 2020) WATCH LIVE: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper provides updates on COVID-19 after the state reports the most hospitalizations since the pandemic started. Posted by WCCB, Charlotte's CW on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 2,344 new cases of coronavirus and 38 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,239 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,724,924 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,903 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

For more information on the key metrics used to determine when to ease restrictions, click HERE.

According to data from the state, 44% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 79% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 160 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 90 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 31 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.