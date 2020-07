Gaston County Mugshots July 31st

1/31 Eric Prine Failure To Report New Address As Sex Offender

2/31 Herbert Gilmore Failure To Appear

3/31 Claudia Ingle Resist Public Officer Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

4/31 Wesley Wright Public Disturbance

5/31 Jerrod Kelly Assault

6/31 Jonathon Deubner Domestic Violence Protection Order

7/31 Benjamin Woods Sexual Battery Assault

8/31 Emmanuel Bucio Failure To Appear Heroin Possession

9/31 Richard Givens DWI DWLR Felony Firearm Possesion Failure To Appear

10/31 Carroll Hill Failure To Comply



11/31 Trevor Wallace Probation Violation

12/31 William Turner Probation Violation

13/31 Christopher Murray Heroin Possession Trespassing

14/31 Tommy Adkins Habeas Corpus

15/31 Lindsey Bumgardner DWI Reckless Driving Hit & Run Larceny

16/31 Sharonda Scott Telephone Harassing Phone Call

17/31 Edno Joachin Assault

18/31 Thomas Philbeck Probation Violation

19/31 Christopher White Cocaine Possession Marijuana Possession Drug Paraphernalia Speeding

20/31 Robert Kiser Possession Drug Paraphernalia Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle



21/31 Kelsey Lemley Heroin Possession

22/31 Carl Wright Heroin:Methamphetamine Possession Drug Paraphernalia

23/31 Brandy Willard Flee:Elude Arrest In A Motor Vehicle

24/31 Jacob Sardinas Domestic Violence Protection Order

25/31 Jamie Norton Probation Violation

26/31 Tyler Sizemore Habeas Corpus Burglary Larceny Fraud:Theft Financial Card Failure To Appear

27/31 Jason Gaddis Injury To Personal Property Intoxicated And Disruptive Resist Public Officer

28/31 Brandon Mason Failure To Appear

29/31 Clinton Russell Probation Violation

30/31 Emily Stymiest Public Disturbance



31/31 Patrick Burke Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, July 30th. All are innocent until proven guilty.