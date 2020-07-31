Troopers Say Driver Found Dead In Truck Off I-77 Bridge In Iredell County May Have Been There For Weeks

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a pickup truck who was found dead Thursday evening under a bridge on Interstate 77 in Iredell County, near Statesville, may have crashed several days to weeks ago, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to I-77 northbound, near the 56 mile marker at the South Yadkin River, around 6:40 p.m. after a passerby spotted an overturned vehicle in the median area at the bottom of a deep embankment.

After an initial investigation officials were able to determine that the truck was traveling north on I-77, ran off the left side of the roadway into the median, went over the embankment, and jumped the South Yadkin River before coming to rest upside-down in heavy brush.

One person was found dead inside the vehicle. Investigators are working to determine the identity of the victim who may have been considered a missing person, troopers say.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing.