Concord Police Say They Are Searching For A Man Involved In Armed Robbery And A Car-Jacking At Circle K

CONCORD, N.C. — Police are searching for a black man who car-jacked a woman after leaving a stolen red Hyundai Santa Fe outside a Circle K on Concord Mills Boulevard July 25th, according to a news release.

Officers say a man forced a victim from her vehicle at gunpoint, and drug her a short distance leaving her with minor injuries.

Concord police found the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it, when the man crashed into another car in Charlotte, and fled on foot, according to the news release.

Police say they issued six secure custody orders on the man’s accomplices.

The Concord Police Department say to contact them at 704-920-5000, if anyone has information on the identify or whereabouts of the man.