Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 1st

1/28 Chavis Bryant Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm As Felon Carrying Concealed Gun

2/28 Montavis Ancrum Felony Possession Of Marijuana

3/28 Michael Sides Aid:Abet Larceny Obtain False Property

4/28 Kiasha Byers Misdemeanor Conspiracy Expired Registration Tag Flee:Elude Arrest

5/28 Ahmad Anthony Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Possession Of Stolen Goods Break:Enter Motor Vehicle

6/28 Martin Ormond Misdemeanor Child Abuse

7/28 Naeem Hammond Felony Larceny

8/28 Spurgeon Watson Felony Larceny Break:Enter

9/28 Malik Greathouse Assault Communicating Threats False Imprisonment

10/28 Benjamin Smith DWI Speeding



11/28 Jamaal Porterfield Possession Of Controlled Substance With Intent To Sell Carrying Concealed Gun Resist Public Officer

12/28 Kaleb Boger Disorderly Conduct Injury To Personal Property

13/28 Nathaniel Grubbs Assault

14/28 Michael Burroughs Possession Of Marijuana Felony Possession Of Cocaine Larceny Of Firearm

15/28 Heriberto Correa Assault DV Protective Order Communicating Threats

16/28 Giovanny Caro City Violation Resist Public Officer

17/28 Jaymes Tate Assault Interference Of Emergency Communication

18/28 Ezekiel McKinley Misdemeanor Larceny

19/28 Gerrell Hart Smith Misdemeanor Larceny

20/28 Eldin Ortiz Assault With Deadly Weapon Injury



21/28 Michael Wright Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle Drug Paraphernalia Felony Possession Cocaine

22/28 D’Vonne Early Assault

23/28 Steven Perez Santiago Misdemeanor Child Abuse

24/28 Drequille Snow Attempted Larceny Possession Of Stolen Property Break:Enter Motor Vehicle

25/28 Kenneth Wright DWI DWLR Open Container

26/28 Rahael Jackson Extradition:Fugitive Of Other State

27/28 Xaveon Dunn Felony Probation Violation Posession Stolen Vehicle Resist Public Officer

28/28 Khalid Walker Possession Of Firearm By Felon Break:Enter Speeding

























































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, August 1st. All are innocent until proven guilty.