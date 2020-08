1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8















Aisha Tyler hosts as Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guests Jeanine Mason & Greg Proops, participate in a variety of sketches and performances implemented with an improvisational finesse and an affinity for musical expression, Monday from 8 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.